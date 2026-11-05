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Tallahassee art orgs, non-profits brace for budget crunches after Amendment 3 passes
By Tamia Williams,7 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Tallahassee art organizations and non-profits are bracing for budget crunches after the state released its final funding list. The final state award list for Leon County was released in September, but since then, local organizations have had to re-evaluate funds and planning for the rest of the year.