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Hometown Hero: Jos Holman to retire after two decades at Tippecanoe County Public Library
By Lincoln Schlemmer, Star City News,5 days ago
Jos Holman has been working at the Tippecanoe County Public Library for over two decades and says this is the longest he's worked at a single job. "Being here over two decades and seeing the library system expand over the past 24 years is something that I think is good for the community, is good for the library,” Holman said.