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Deadline Extended to November 14! Southwest PCA Conference (2/17-20/2027) Stardom & Fandom
3 days ago
Southwest Popular / American Culture Association (SWPACA) Proposals for papers and panels are still being accepted for the 48th annual SWPACA conference. One of the nation’s largest interdisciplinary academic conferences, SWPACA offers nearly 70 subject areas, each typically featuring multiple panels. For a full list of subject areas, area descriptions, and Area Chairs, please visit https://swpaca.org/subject-areas/.