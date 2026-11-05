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Molly's Little Free Pantry sees rising demand for 24/7 resources
By Hannah Poggi,7 days ago
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — What started as a local teenager’s Girl Scout project has grown into something much bigger. Six years ago, at just 13 years old, Molly Fenwick launched Molly’s Little Free Pantry in Scranton as her Girl Scout Bronze Award project. Today, what began as a way to give back has become an ongoing community resource, offering individuals a welcoming, judgment-free place to turn when they need a helping hand.