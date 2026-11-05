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Kentucky Basketball vs. James Madison preview, viewing info, what to watch for, odds, and predictions
By Cameron Waddle,7 days ago
Kentucky Basketball is 1-0 and looks to move to 2-0 with a win on Friday against the James Madison Dukes. The Dukes are the No. 163 team in America and were projected to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference this season. Kentucky struggled early against Manhattan, before blowing the game open with a huge run. The Cats will look to start hot and stay hot against James Madison on Friday.
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