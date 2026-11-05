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New majorities in Concord have Democrats eyeing NH Secretary of State job
By New Hampshire Public Radio,7 days ago
Tuesday’s election may have just ended, but another key race is already starting to ramp up: that for New Hampshire Secretary of State. Secretary of State David Scanlan, who has held the job since 2022, says he’s running for another two-year term. The position is elected by a vote of the full membership of the New Hampshire House and Senate at the start of each new legislative session in December.
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