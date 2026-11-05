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‘We never felt like an underdog’: Representative Shomari Figures wins U.S. congressional race
6 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) -- It was just last spring when the state decided to go with the 2023 congressional map that was more Republican-friendly. However, Democratic U.S. Representative Shomari Figures managed to hold on to his seat in the U.S. House. Representative Shomari Figures defeated his challenger representative Rhett Marques...
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