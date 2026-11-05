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Academic-Commercial Partnership To Expand Labor And Delivery Services For State
By Chris Schulz,7 days ago
Access to labor and delivery services across the country has been on the decline for years. But a new agreement hopes to reverse that trend. According to a report by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy (WVCBP), West Virginia has lost over half of its hospital obstetrics units in the past two decades, going from 35 in 2006 to just 16 as of May 2026. A third of those closures have happened since 2020.