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Commerce Sets 47% Preliminary Duty on Austrian OCTG
By Supply Chain + Procurement,4 days ago
The Commerce Department preliminarily found that Austrian producer voestalpine Tubulars sold oil country tubular goods (OCTG) in the United States at less than fair value, setting a dumping margin of 47.21%. The same rate applies to all other Austrian producers and exporters, and importers must post cash deposits at that level on entries made on or after publication.