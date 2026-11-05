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A West Virginia Strawberry Farmer Died After a 120-MPH Chase, and Her Family’s Suit Says Spike Strips Went Across Live I-64 Traffic
By Shawn Henry,7 days ago
Angela Born, 52, ran a strawberry farm in Clendenin. On March 5 she was driving eastbound on I-64 when, her family’s federal lawsuit says, a fleeing driver hit her car after officers put spike strips across a busy interstate without stopping traffic. Her car ended up in the median, on fire. She died at the scene. What follows about the officers is allegation.
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