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Don’t Let the Off Season Go to Waste!
7 days ago
As the baseball season winds down, the Green Bay Rockers are giving young players plenty of reasons to keep their gloves handy! November brings a new lineup of off-season camps and clinics designed to help aspiring ballplayers sharpen their skills, build confidence, and continue developing their game. Whether they’re looking to improve their fundamentals, learn new techniques, or simply spend more time on the diamond, these opportunities offer a great way to stay active and keep the love of baseball growing long after the final out of the summer season.