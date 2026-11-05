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Free Community Event at Mulva Cultural Center Explores Advances in Cancer Treatment
6 days ago
Local cancer experts will discuss breakthroughs in treatment, early detection, prevention and clinical research during a special November 11th event in De Pere. Cancer treatment has changed dramatically over the past several decades. Advances in medical research, diagnostic technology, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and personalized medicine are creating new possibilities for patients and offering renewed hope to families affected by the disease.
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