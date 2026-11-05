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The Metropolitano curse haunts Simeone: Barcelona rule Atletico's fortress before the top-of-the-table clash
By Magdy Obaid,7 days ago
Barcelona are preparing to reinforce their new stronghold in the capital when they travel to Atletico Madrid as formidable visitors for a decisive La Liga summit clash. The ground once haunted the Blaugrana. Today it has become a stage for their celebrations. Everything has shifted since Atletico moved to the...