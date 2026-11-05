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Eric Wilcots not among 3 UW-Madison chancellor finalists
By Becky Jacobs,6 days ago
The Cap Times is an independent newsroom serving Madison and Wisconsin. Sign up for the Morning Update to receive news in your inbox each morning. The UW system released the names of three finalists hoping to become the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Alums and supporters of the university said they’re concerned, though, that UW-Madison’s interim leader wasn’t included in the list.