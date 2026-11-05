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McLaren Is Ending the 750S in 2027, and Its Hydraulic Steering and Roll Control Are Going to Be Hard to Find
By Eve Nowell,7 days ago
McLaren is shutting down its longest-running supercar architecture. The Woking company’s October 8 announcement confirms that final orders for the 750S are open and that production ends in 2027. That closes a run that started when the 720S arrived in 2017, which is a long time to keep one formula in a segment that usually turns over every few years.