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Texas man sentenced to 30 years for exploiting Ohio teen he met online
By Brea Spencer,7 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Texas man received a decades-long prison sentence after traveling to Ohio to sexually exploit a 15-year-old girl he met online. Harrison Michael Barton, a 39-year-old from North Detroit, Texas, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday to 30 years in prison following his guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted kidnapping of a minor.
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