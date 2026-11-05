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Despite his controversial character: more than 20 reasons that make people love Cristiano Ronaldo
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,7 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most controversial athletes in the world. From his early days at Manchester United, through Real Madrid and Juventus, to his return to the Red Devils, opinions on him have been sharply divided. His fans see him as an exceptional legend. Others criticise his behaviour, his obsession with his appearance and his personal brand.