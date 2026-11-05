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Harold J. White – Manchester, formerly of Monticello
By Janelle Tucker,7 days ago
Harold J. White, 81, of Manchester, Iowa and formerly of Monticello, Iowa passed away Saturday, October 31, 2026, at his home in Manchester. Visitation will be held 3 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Kramer-Morris Funeral Home in Monticello, Iowa. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Peace United Church in Monticello, Iowa.