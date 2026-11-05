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'We weren't ready to play football!' - Ruben Amorim tears into Ac Milan players after humiliating Ferencvaros defeat at San Siro
By Mohamed Saeed,7 days ago
Amorim was left furious following his side's lacklustre display at San Siro, where a second-half brace from Lenny Joseph condemned the hosts to a damaging defeat. The result leaves Milan in a precarious position in the Europa League standings, having now suffered three defeats in their opening four group stage matches during what has been a difficult European cycle.