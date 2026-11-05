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Brazil’s Election Shows Organized Voters Can Beat the Algorithm
By João Carlos Souto,7 days ago
Brazil’s runoff was decided by crowds in the streets, not ads in a feed, and the lesson reaches well beyond Brazil. People have an understanding of many things they haven’t yet experienced, things they know from hearsay or brief reading. People have a tenuous, reasonable, or profound understanding of some things and subjects. Of Saturn’s rings; of watching the Super Bowl live; of driving a Formula 1 car; of how AI works; of Stephen Curry’s three-point shots; of a “Tropicália” concert; of the banquets of Louis XVI’s France and Marie Antoinette’s “let them eat brioche,” a line that in truth first appears in Rousseau’s Confessions.
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