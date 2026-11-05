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Benson getting to know lawmakers, learning from predecessors during transition
By WKAR Public Media,7 days ago
Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson says she hopes to personally know all 148 members of the Michigan Legislature by the end of her first month as governor. Democrats will have a trifecta in Lansing for only the second time in four decades after flipping the state House, expanding their majority in the state Senate and electing Benson governor.
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