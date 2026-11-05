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Democrats cut GOP majority in FL House despite Republicans sweeping statewide races
By Matt Hoffmann,7 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Florida Republicans swept all statewide races on Tuesday, but, down ballot, Democrats cut the GOP’s majority in the Florida House to its smallest in decades. Florida was largely considered the “red firewall” on Tuesday night, with Republicans winning the governor’s mansion, AG’s...
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