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Highland board hears Intercultural Program update
By Patrick Shade,3 days ago
GRANGER — The Highland Local School District Board of Education heard from some international visitors at the Oct. 19 meeting. Superintendent Catherine Aukerman noted Kelly D’Annolfo, teacher at Highland Middle School, was in attendance with two teachers from Lycée Polyvalent Jean Cassaigne, a school in Saint-Pierre-du-Mont, France, with which Highland has a relationship as part of the district’s Intercultural Program.