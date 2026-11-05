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Revere, Hoban advance; Copley, Woodridge defeated
By Eric Poston,3 days ago
GREATER AKRON — The high school football playoffs are underway as four area teams competed Oct. 30 while several others had a first-round bye. Revere found themselves in the red zone three times early in the game, and all three times did not come away with any points. That changed before halftime when Lane Shenigo got into the endzone. Shenigo finished with 138 yards on 26 carries. Revere will advance to face Celina in week two of the playoffs.