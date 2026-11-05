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Missouri Senate Republicans choose new leaders as election losses reshape chamber
By Jason Hancock, Missouri Independent,6 days ago
State Sen. Nick Schroer, a Republican from Defiance, right, speaks Thursday with state Sen.-elect Sam Alexander, a Republican from Bolivar, after being elected Senate Majority Leader for the upcoming session (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent). Missouri Senate Republicans will return to Jefferson City in January with fewer seats, a flood of newcomers...