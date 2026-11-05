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BBB encourages homeowners to schedule furnace inspections before winter
7 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. - As temperatures begin to fall, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is encouraging homeowners to have their heating systems inspected before winter arrives. The organization says routine furnace maintenance can help prevent costly breakdowns, improve energy efficiency and identify potential safety hazards before they become major problems. BBB...