undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NFL survivor pool picks, knockout strategy, advice for Week 9, 2026: Fade the New England Patriots
By Daniel Kohn,5 days ago
The NFL survivor pool saw a few more upsets this week with losses by Dallas, Minnesota, Kansas City and the New York Jets. The Cowboys entered as 7.5-point favorites over the Cardinals. Despite many players finding themselves out of the running in their respective pools, Survivor Revival pools do give players a second chance. There are two teams on their bye, so Week 9 will have only 15 games. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: