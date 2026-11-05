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Newark Man, 35, Dies After Wrong-Way Route 22 Chase Ends in Rollover
By Tony Petras,6 days ago
Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg — Location of Death Pronouncement. A 35-year-old Newark, New Jersey man died Wednesday night after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a chase that sent his pickup truck the wrong way down Route 22 before a trooper's PIT maneuver flipped it into a grassy embankment in Bethlehem Township. Juan Diaz was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at a local hospital, and investigators are now trying to track down his relatives.
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