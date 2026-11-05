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N.J. man dies in wrong-way Route 22 crash during police pursuit: cops
4 days ago
A New Jersey man was killed Wednesday night after fleeing from troopers in a Route 22 police pursuit spanning Lehigh and Northampton counties, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the man as 35-year-old Juan Diaz, of Newark, Essex County. An autopsy was scheduled for later Thursday to assist in determining the cause of death, Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
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