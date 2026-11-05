undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Local students tackle global issues at annual Beekmantown Model UN conference
By News Report,3 days ago
BEEKMANTOWN | Over 300 student delegates representing nine regional school districts gathered for the annual Beekmantown Model United Nations (BMUN) conference. Led by Secretary General José Susano Trujano, the beginner-level conference provided middle and high school students with hands-on experience in international diplomacy, resolution drafting, and parliamentary debate. Participating...