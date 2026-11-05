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Troutman Pepper Locke: Jennifer Gullotti East Joins As Partner To Expand Private Equity And Investment Funds Practice
By Amit Chowdhry,7 days ago
Troutman Pepper Locke has expanded its Private Equity and Investment Funds Practice Group with the addition of Jennifer Gullotti East as a partner in Washington, D.C. East joins from Kirkland & Ellis, bringing experience in structuring, negotiating, forming, and managing private investment funds, including multibillion-dollar infrastructure and credit strategies. East...