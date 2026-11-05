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FCS Week 10 Game of the Week: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks @ Lamar Cardinals: How to Watch, Preview, Predictions
By Jared Miller,6 days ago
The Lumberjacks and Cardinals clash in a Top 15 battle. The Southland’s most anticipated game this season is finally here. Stephen F. Austin (9-0, 6-0 Southland) puts its undefeated record on the line as it heads to Lamar (7-2, 5-1 Southland). The #2 Lumberjacks have looked convincing in almost every win of theirs this year and, like they always seem to do as of late, have quietly yet forcefully risen to the top once again. A win on Saturday afternoon would give SFA at least a share of the conference title for the second straight season and nab an auto bid into the playoffs. The Cardinals, though, have had this game circled on their calendars for a while.