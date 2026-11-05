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NWMSU Percussion Ensemble hosting free fall concert Monday
6 days ago
MARYVILLE, MO — Northwest Missouri State University’s Percussion Ensemble is holding a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday. The concert will be held in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. They will perform works, including Steven Wulff’s “Taiko a la Tom Tom,” John Cage’s “Third Construction,” Eric Whitacre’s “Sleep,” Sir Edward Elgar’s “Nimrod,” Rüdiger Pawassar’s “Sculpture” and Austin Keck’s “Perenniality.”