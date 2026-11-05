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Retailers roll out Thanksgiving meal deals, pre-cooked feasts to help families save
By Cierra Jordan,7 days ago
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Between the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pies, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner can add up quickly. To help budget-conscious families stretch their dollars this holiday season, major grocers and local specialty markets across Connecticut are offering everything from low-cost ingredient bundles to fully prepared, heat-and-serve feasts.
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