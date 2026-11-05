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Clinical Challenge: Severe RUQ Pain and Hepatic Inflammation
3 days ago
A man in his early 20s presents to the emergency department (ED) with intermittent, sharp, right upper quadrant abdominal pain that began 3 days ago. The pain episodes last 4 hours at a time. Since the previous night, the pain has become constant, more severe, and associated with body aches, chills, and a fever with a maximum temperature of 101.9 °F. The pain is unaffected by eating, but the patient describes it as mildly pleuritic. He denies cough, shortness of breath, or known sick contacts at his workplace, where he is employed as a dental hygienist. He also denies recent camping or exposure to domestic pets or other animals.