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University of Maryland Eastern Shore Men’s Basketball Loses at Wake Forest as Bobby Gardner Scores 30
6 days ago
The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men’s basketball team opened its season with an 83-62 loss to Wake Forest on Monday night in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Bobby Gardner scored 30 points in his Maryland Eastern Shore and NCAA Division I debut, but the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks could not maintain their second-half momentum.