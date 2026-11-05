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ONU Tigers Adds Women’s and Men’s Wrestling to Athletic Offering
By Lauren Beatty,6 days ago
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Wrestling is coming back to the mat at Olivet Nazarene University. Recently announced to the campus community, the Department of Athletics has formalized a commitment to add the sport to Olivet’s 21 other varsity intercollegiate sports. The men and women will compete through the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).