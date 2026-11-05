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RBC Wealth Management Appoints Shawn Bernhard As Texas South Complex Director
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
RBC Wealth Management–U.S. has appointed Shawn Bernhard as Complex Director for its Texas South region, expanding the firm’s leadership team responsible for supporting financial advisors and wealth management operations across Texas and Louisiana. Bernhard brings more than 25 years of financial services experience, including senior leadership positions at...