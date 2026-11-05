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Sullivan & Cromwell Appoints Ryan Shores As Partner And Antitrust Group Co-Head In Washington, D.C.
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Sullivan & Cromwell has appointed Ryan Shores as a partner and Co-Head of its Antitrust Group, strengthening the international law firm’s capabilities in complex antitrust litigation, merger reviews, government investigations, and competition-related disputes. Based in Washington, D.C., Shores brings extensive experience representing corporations in high-profile antitrust litigation and regulatory...