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Henry Ford Health Pours $15M Into Jackson, Detroit Housing and Small Business Loans
By Keith O'Donnell,5 days ago
Henry Ford Health is putting $15 million into loans meant to shore up housing, help small businesses and spruce up neighborhoods around its hospitals in Jackson and Midtown Detroit. The money splits into $11 million for Detroit and $4 million for Jackson, forming a lending pool open to families, small business owners and nonprofits in both communities.
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