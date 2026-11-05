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Detyens Shipyards Wins $11.41 Million USNS Robert F. Kennedy Maintenance Contract
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Detyens Shipyards has received an $11.41 million Military Sealift Command contract for a midterm shipyard availability involving the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Robert F. Kennedy. The firm-fixed-price contract covers a 42-calendar-day maintenance availability. It includes a base work package and two unexercised options covering additional work and time. If the...