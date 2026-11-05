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Clark Construction Receives $9.47 Million Modification For Fort Bliss VA Health Care Center
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Clark Construction Group has received a $9.47 million modification to its U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract for design-build construction of a Department of Veterans Affairs health care center at Fort Bliss, Texas. The latest modification increases the total cumulative face value of the contract to approximately $629.87 million. The...