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Georgia Tech Applied Research Receives $9.9 Million Air Force Electronic Warfare Support Order
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp. has received a $9.9 million U.S. Air Force task order supporting Royal Australian Air Force C-130J electronic warfare capabilities. The cost-plus-fixed-fee task order covers laboratory support for the AN/ALQ-251 radio frequency countermeasures system. Engineering services will include development, documentation, delivery and initial maintenance of an...