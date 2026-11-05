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Christmas Parade Entry Application Deadline Fast Approaching
By Tracey Petersen,7 days ago
Sonora, CA—The deadline to secure a spot in the 43rd Downtown Sonora Christmas Parade is fast approaching. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2026, with the event taking place on November 27. A $25 entry fee applies, and entries—including floats, cars, marching groups, and creative holiday-themed displays—are encouraged to promote community spirit.