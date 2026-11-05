undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson, Hunter Henry did not practice on Thursday
By Myles Simmons,7 days ago
The Patriots have a lengthy injury report, with several key players remaining out of practice on Thursday. Receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), and tight end Hunter Henry (foot) were listed as non-participants for the second consecutive day. But cornerback Marcus Jones (foot) was added to the...
1