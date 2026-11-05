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Michigan State University Receives $10 Million Commitment From John And Becky Duffey For Football And Spartan Stadium Improvements
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Michigan State University has received a $10 million philanthropic commitment from alumni John and Becky Duffey to support its football program and planned improvements to Spartan Stadium. The contribution will benefit FOR SPARTA, the university’s $1 billion athletics fundraising initiative, and adds to the couple’s decades-long history of supporting Michigan State’s academic and athletic programs.