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Dam Releases Keep Salt and Gila Rivers Running High Days After Arizona’s Record Storms
By Weatherboy Team Meteorologist,6 days ago
The skies over Arizona have cleared, but the state’s rivers have not. Days after an atmospheric river soaked the state, dam releases sent the Salt, Verde and Gila rivers through the Phoenix area at levels not seen in decades. Flood warnings remained in effect Thursday from the Valley to the Little Colorado River in northern Arizona.
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