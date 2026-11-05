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MSU Athletics announces $10 million commitment to FOR SPARTA
By Madeline Hoefling,6 days ago
Michigan State University Athletics announced its third $10 million commitment in just over a month to FOR SPARTA and Spartan Stadium renovations Thursday. MSU alumni John and Becky Duffey committed $10 million to FOR SPARTA. The donation will support the MSU football program, including renovations and improvements to Spartan Stadium, as part of the university’s $1 billion FOR SPARTA initiative.