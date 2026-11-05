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Experts Explain the Potential Health Benefits of Drinking Dandelion Tea
By Kaitlyn Phoenix,6 days ago
Your morning or afternoon cup of tea could benefit your health, especially if you’re sipping dandelion tea. According to experts, the health benefits of dandelion tea include improved digestive function and liver health. While you might think of dandelions as little more than pesky (but pretty!) weeds on your lawn, these bright yellow flowers and their roots and leaves have a long history of culinary and medicinal uses.