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Commercially Connected Clients
By Lindsey Corbin, Director of Marketing, Vanco ⋅,3 days ago
There’s a consistent aesthetic across the lobbies and living rooms of Orange County, California, elites: clean sightlines, warm lighting, custom millwork, and screens everywhere. Offices and estates both feature curated video environments: ribbons of displays running marketing content, video walls anchoring lobbies, and projections spilling across backyard water features after dark. In the OC, many high-net-worth clients consider their workspace an extension of their personal brand, and their home an extension of their workspace. The AV experience has to be seamless across both: invisible when it should be and spectacular when it counts.